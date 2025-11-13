Now You See Me: Now You Don’t star Rosamund Pike pulled from her James Bond roots to "deliver a villain" that’s "worthy" of the Four Horsemen

News
By published

Exclusive: Rosamund Pike says the best villains are "having fun"

Rosamund Pike as Veronika Vanderberg in Now You See Me: Now You Don&#039;t
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Now You See Me: Now You Don't star Rosamund Pike says she wanted her eccentric billionaire villain to be "worthy" of the franchise's Four Horsemen.

"I wanted to do a movie that I felt people would just really enjoy, and it wasn't too intellectually demanding. It was just a good time. I wanted to be part of something like that," Pike tells GamesRadar+. "And I really believe in the franchise. My part in it is to serve the franchise by delivering a villain that's worthy of these very intelligent horsemen. That was fun for me. It was sort of not too much pressure. But I had the freedom to play. And the chance to work with people I really admire. You know, the original Horsemen, they're all great. And they're great to work with. "

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.