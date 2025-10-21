11 years after fan-favorite action thriller The Guest was first released, its star still wants to make a sequel: "I'm very willing"

It may be 11 years since The Guest first arrived on the big screen, but its star Dan Stevens is still up for making a sequel to the action thriller.

“I’m very willing," Stevens told JoBlo. "I’m very willing, although I will say, time is running out for me to be in the shape that David was in ten years ago. So we’d better make it soon; otherwise, it’s going to be tricky. As to how likely it is to happen, I don’t know."

Released in 2014, The Guest was directed by Adam Wingard and stars Stevens as David, a soldier who visits a grieving family claiming to be their late son's best friend from his time posted in Afghanistan. Invited to stay as long as he wants to, the local town is soon rocked by a series of deaths – and the family begins to wonder if David is involved. The movie made a loss at the box office, but was a hit with critics and fans.

Stevens and Wingard have since re-teamed for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which was released last year, and their next collaboration is Onslaught, an upcoming action-horror movie. Co-starring Adria Arjona, Rebecca Hall, and Drew Starkey, it follows a mother's attempts to keep her loved ones safe after a mysterious threat escapes from a military base.

Next up on the big screen for Stevens is Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which arrives in theaters on March 26, 2027. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the rest of this year's biggest upcoming movies.