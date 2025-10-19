The Boys spin-off gets devastating update from Eric Kripke as season 2 seems unlikely: "It’s not for lack of us pushing"

The Boys universe keeps expanding with new stories, but only the most popular projects will survive in the long run. The franchise creator Eric Kripke has confirmed this week that it's unlikely that the animated spin-off The Boys Presents: Diabolical will have a second season, despite the creative team being "game" to do it.

The show, which premiered in 2022, features standalone stories in the world of The Boys through different animation styles. With Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Simon Racioppa as creators, the show was well-received by critics and fans, landing a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it seems that not enough viewers tuned in to watch on Prime Video.

"I don't think there's going to be a Season 2 of Diabolical," Kripke told The Wrap. "It's not for lack of us pushing. I think ultimately the viewer numbers weren't there to justify a second season, sadly. Although, we love it and Simon [Racioppa], the showrunner, would be game to do it, but we haven't gotten a go ahead on that."

Kripke had better news for the upcoming The Boys: Mexico, a new show which will feature a different story and set of characters. Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is penning the script, and Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna are producing.

"Mexico is just being developed right now. The pilot script is being written. Gareth is a wonderful writer and I think it’s hilarious. I hope it gets made, but [it’s] just in that development phase," Kripke said.

"Same applies to Vought Rising Season 1," he continued. "We have plans for a Season 2, if we can. They've [Prime Video] been nothing but supportive, and they’re giving us our opportunities. But it's a business and we also have to deliver. So hopefully the audience shows up."

That's exactly the same situation for Gen V, which is days away from releasing the last episode of season 2. A third season will depend on viewership. "Don't watch even a year from now. Turn on Prime and watch it now. If enough people watch then we'll get a Season 3," Kripke asked fans.

