Invincible proves how comic accurate episode 7 is with a mind-blowing side by side comparison

The Invincible season 3 is very accurate to the comics

Invincible season 3 ending
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Invincible season 3 has come to an end on Prime Video, and its penultimate episode is so comic book accurate, you can practically match each frame to a panel.

The official Invincible Twitter account shared a match-up video online, and it's almost a full minute of comic book accuracy. Check it out below.

Invincible season 3, episode 7 saw the set-up for a Mark Grayson vs. Conquest showdown, and episode 8 more than delivered with a brutal battle between hero and villain. Conquest is voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, which made this a Walking Dead reunion between the Negan actor and Steven Yeun, who played Glenn in The Walking Dead and voices Mark in Invincible.

If you're already missing Invincible, though, the good news is the show has been renewed for season 4. While nothing has been confirmed beyond that, series creator Robert Kirkman wants to keep on going for as long as possible.

"I try to answer this question differently every time, so sometimes I say 7, sometimes I say 8, sometimes I say 9. Who knows? Who knows?" he told The Direct. "I think the goal is to adapt the entire comic. I would also like to kind of meander a little bit and add some stories along the way that aren't in the comic, because I think that's fun. So you know, I don't know. I think the most honest answer I can give is: hopefully the show's going to be around for a while, but you know we've only been picked up through Season 4. But the show's doing very well, so you know, fingers crossed that we get to go for 11 seasons or more."

While you wait for Invincible season 4, which doesn't yet have a release date, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video to fill out your watchlist – and see our guide to the Invincible season 3 ending explained for a full breakdown of that dramatic finale.

