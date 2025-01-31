Invincible doesn't want to risk "spoiling a bunch of insane stuff" days before season 3 so its latest secretive trailer sees two characters only saying six words to each other

A new trailer for Invincible season 3 has dropped, and it's basically revealed nothing. The short clip released by Prime Video begins with some already-seen footage of Mark Grayson before it cuts to Mark and Cecil walking into a white-walled room and have a stare-off.

"Is that all you got?" Mark says, before Cecil replies, "Yeah." And that is literally it… so revelatory, right? Alongside the new clip, the official Instagram account wrote their reasoning behind the spoiler-free look.

"ONE WEEK until Season 3," the caption reads. "We'd give you a new trailer, but then we'd run the risk of spoiling a bunch of insane stuff you're going to see. So this is all we got." Watch it below.

Fans have had a mixed reaction to the new clip, with some praising its ingenuity while others were frustrated not to find out more. Weighing in on Instagram, one viewer wrote, "Wtf bro I expected some kind of fight for at least 5 seconds," while another added: "I am so excited for the new season of Invincible." A third commented: "Yeah I respect that admin".

Invincible season 3 will start airing weekly from February 6, with new episodes arriving on Thursdays. The first three episodes will be released at once and the latest season runs through until March 2025. Check out our Invincible season 3 release schedule to make sure you don't miss an episode.

