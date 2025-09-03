DC star all but confirms which supervillain they're playing in upcoming DCU show Lanterns, and he's one of Green Lantern's biggest enemies

DC Studios is keeping tight-lipped on its upcoming TV series Lanterns, but that hasn't stopped star Garret Dillahunt from teasing which DC villain he is playing in the show.

The star took to Instagram and shared a post to his story, showing Ulrich Thomsen, Paul Ben-Victor, and himself above DC villains Atrocitus, Sinestro, and Black Hand. However, Dillahunt's use of the pondering emoji makes us think that he is indeed playing Black Hand. A screenshot of the story has since been posted on Twitter by DC Film News. Check out the full post below.

Garret Dillahunt may have confirmed his role as Black Hand in DC Studios’ 'LANTERNS'. pic.twitter.com/eBvr6xPHyRSeptember 2, 2025

Fans seem to think this is Dillahunt's way of confirming the news, as one replied, "WE'RE GETTING BLACK HAND?!" Another added, "Hopefully, he won’t go black lantern mode too soon, and we can see him slime people with his laser pointer."

First introduced to DC comics in Green Lantern Vol 2 in 1964, William Hand aka Black Hand is a supervillain and a sworn enemy of Green Lantern. The baddie became an enemy of the Green Lantern Corp after he created a device that drains the powers of a Green Lantern Ring. However, later he started to experiment more, until he was able to completely drain the life force from those around him and use the energy for himself.

So, what does this mean for the Lanterns series? Aside from the Black Hand's abilities, the villain is aligned with the Black Lantern Corps, who wield the power of the Black Lantern Ring. Furthermore, between the two other villains pictured in the post, Atrocitus and Sinestro, one belongs to the Red Lantern Corps, and the other is a disgraced member of the Green Lantern Corps turned bad. So it sounds as though the Green Lanterns have their work cut out for them in the new series.

Lanterns, part of James Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, stars Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler, and is expected to premiere in 2026,

For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with upcoming DC movies and TV shows.