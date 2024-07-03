The son of the late Christopher Reeve will play a role in James Gunn's Superman

Will Reeve, the youngest son of late actor Christopher Reeve, is set to have a special cameo in James Gunn's Superman movie.

According to Variety, Reeve, who works as a journalist and ABC News correspondent, will play a TV reporter in the upcoming superhero flick, which sees Pearl's David Corenswet step into the Man of Steel's red boots. Might he have a run-in with Clark Kent from the Daily Planet?

His father Christopher, of course, is forever linked with the DC character, having brought the Kryptonian to life in 1978, 1980, 1983, and 1987, before he was paralyzed from the neck down due to a near-fatal fall during a horse-jumping competition in 1995. He passed away in 2004, at the age of 52.

"The majority of my memories of my dad involve him after the accident because I was not yet three years old when he was injured," Reeve recently told the publication at the Sundance Film festival, following the premiere of new documentary Super/Man, which chronicles Christopher Reeve's rise to fame and career. "So, to see his entire life leading up until that time laid out so poetically and cinematically and authentically by our wonderful directors has been a real gift for me."

(Image credit: Getty)

Reeve, along with his siblings Matthew and Alexandra, were also asked about their dad's posthumous cameo in The Flash, to which they revealed they had no involvement. The trio went on to add that they had yet to even watch the film.

Set to mark the first feature-length entry in Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, Superman will also star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock is expected to appear as Kal-El's cousin Supergirl, too.

Superman is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.


