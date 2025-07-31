The Batman 2 writer says "not every character needs a movie" in response to Superhero fatigue: "A film needs to justify its existence"

The Batman 2 writer has spoken out on superhero movies, and no, it isn’t an update on the Robert Pattinson-led sequel. Scribe Mattson Tomlin knows why superhero fatigue exists, though.

"The truth is not every character needs a movie," said Tomlin on Twitter in response to a fan asking whether he thinks superhero fatigue is an actual thing, or if superhero movies are just getting worse. "A film needs to justify its existence, superhero or not," continued the writer. Check out the full tweet below.

The truth is not every character needs a movie. But really… The film business in general has been fighting video games for 30 years and TikTok/youtube/the internet is a whole next level battle. A film needs to justify its existence, superhero or not. https://t.co/UAlFqFXuwWJuly 31, 2025

Superhero fatigue, generally describing film fans’ increasing weariness with the superhero genre, is a term that has been thrown around for some years now. Some believe that audiences are just not that interested in Marvel, DC, or any other comic book projects anymore, whereas others feel that the studios are to blame for putting out bad movies.

However, it seems that there has been a growing interest in superhero movies this year, with DC’s Superman and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps drawing larger crowds to the theaters. But neither title has come anywhere close to what we witnessed during the superhero movies' heyday, when Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame grossed over $2.7 billion at the box office globally.

Although Tomlin feels that not every character needs a movie, DC boss James Gunn may feel otherwise, as right after Superman, the director already has plans to make spin-offs for both Mr. Terrific and Jimmy Olsen. However, Gunn knows that audiences don’t want to be swamped, and has already set out that DC will release one animated and two live-action movies per year, which seems fair.

One DC character that has yet to experience real superhero fatigue is Batman, who has historically been a very popular figure with fans, from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy to Matt Reeves' 2022 picture, The Batman. Excitement is already stirring for the upcoming sequel, The Batman Part II, which will reunite fans with Pattinson’s moody Bruce Wayne.

The Batman 2 hits theaters on October 1, 2027. For more, check out our guide to Gunn’s DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and keep up with all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows on the way.