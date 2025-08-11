Fantastic Four: First Steps is now the highest-grossing Marvel movie of the year, but still falls short of the $500 million mark

The Fantastic Four: First Steps just got a much-needed win at the box office, as it's now the highest-grossing MCU movie of the year.

Following its third weekend in theaters, the film's domestic earnings are sitting now at $240.3 million, passing Captain America: Brave New World ($200.5 million) and Thunderbolts* ($190.3 million). Fantastic Four also wins the Marvel race if we look at global totals – the film has grossed $434.2 million, ahead of Captain America's $415.1 million and Thunderbolts*'s $382.4 million.

It's great news for the film, which sees Marvel's First Family finally debuting in the superhero franchise, but that doesn't mean these are ideal numbers for the franchise. Fantastic Four still falls short of the $500 million mark, a milestone that the previous two MCU movies were unable to reach either, and has suffered two consecutive 60% drops at the box office.

It's obvious that these results are not as great as Deadpool & Wolverine's box office run of over $1 billion in 2024, but neither as disastrous as The Marvels becoming the lowest-grossing Marvel movie of all time in 2023. It might be a bit underwhelming considering the expectations placed in the film ahead of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but F4's numbers are solid and might even grow a little bit more in the upcoming weeks.

Most importantly, the film, which stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, received very enthusiastic reviews, and has a 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters now.

