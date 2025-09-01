Clayface set photos tease a connection to The Batman, and fans are hoping that Matt Reeves' Elseworlds movies will merge with the DCU

DCU's upcoming Clayface movie could have some connections to the world of Matt Reeves' The Batman, according to some recent set photos. A small detail spotted on set is quickly adding fuel to some theories, as DC fans hope that Robert Pattinson's movies will merge with James Gunn's new saga.

Clayface is now filming in the streets of Liverpool, leading to a few leaked images on social media, although not as many as with the recent set photo deluge during Spider-Man: Brand New Day's shoot.

In the leaked footage, we got a first look at the lead actor Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen (aka Clayface), as well as The Handmaid's Tale's Max Minghella as a Gotham City detective.

Most importantly for fans, the set photos also reveal that this film will use the same Gotham City Courthouse motto we previously saw in The Batman, Sic Parvis Magna (which means Greatness From Small Beginnings). Given that Clayface is set in the DCU and The Batman in the non-canon Elseworlds, this is an interesting connection.

You can see the comparison below.

Clayface is using the same Gotham City motto that was used in Matt Reeves' Batman."Sic Parvis Magna", meaning "Greatness From Small Beginnings". It was also used in the Arkham games. pic.twitter.com/BaRPSG4gFrSeptember 1, 2025

As the account that shared this comparison notes in a separate message, this is probably "just a fun easter egg" which has been used in the Arkham games too. "Please don’t take it as confirmation of anything DCU/Reeves," the account continues, getting ahead of the fan's reactions.

It's no secret that a faction of the DC fandom wants to see these two worlds coming together. Recently, Peacemaker season 2 sparked a conversation about this on Reddit, showing a fandom divided, even if DC Studios boss James Gunn has repeatedly said that the merge is not happening.

Until further notice, there are two different Batman movies on the way – Pattinson's return in The Batman 2, set for 2027, and the DCU's The Brave and the Bold, which will see a new actor cast as the Caped Crusader.

Clayface is set to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026. Before that, we'll get to see Supergirl, which hits cinemas a bit earlier, on June 26. In the meantime, check out all the other upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else that's in store.