Peacemaker season 2 has sparked another debate about whether Robert Pattinson's Batman should join the DCU: "The worlds are so obviously incompatible"

With James Gunn's DCU slowly taking shape after the release of Superman and Peacemaker season 2, DC fans are debating (again) about Batman. Although a new movie titled The Brave and the Bold is set to introduce a new actor to play the Caped Crusader, some fans believe that Robert Pattinson should be the official (and only) DCU's Batman.

Using the latest episode of Peacemaker, a Reddit user argued that Pattinson, who is set to return in The Batman 2, should actually stay in DC Elseworlds, out of the official canon.

"I am still amazed that even after MANY denials by James Gunn that The Batman/Battinson would be Canon to the DCU, after many confirmations that The Batman Reevesverse would be Elseworlds, after many confirmations that Brave and the Bold would be the Batman of the DCU and they're casting a new actor, people STILL believe a merger would be happening," read the post.

The user mentioned the incorporation of White Rabbit in Peacemaker season 2 ("a character Reeves would never have his Batman fight") and the metahumans escaping from Arkham to argue that "there's no way" that Pattinson's Batman "would fit the Reevesverse at all." According to the fan, "Reeves would have to sacrifice and bend" too much to make it happen.

As expected, not everyone agrees with this view. The Reddit post was quickly filled with responses from both sides passionately arguing their positions. The question is clear – should Robert Pattinson's Batman be the DCU's Batman?

"The worlds are so obviously incompatible and Gunn himself has said so. Anyone who thinks Reeves’ Batman could possibly coexist with the DCU’s casual pocket dimensions and imps and kaiju goofiness isn’t being serious," commented a fan on the post.

"I'm not saying the Reeves universe should be a part of the DCU – I don't think it should, personally because Reeves clearly has his own plans laid out and they should just call it an Elseworlds story and let the man cook – but saying 'This dark and grounded thing can't exist in a world where goofy comic book shenanigans happen' is a bit silly," replied another fan.

Another user reminded that Gunn wants "projects with completely different tones from each other" in the DCU, including a "body horror with Clayface next year", so why not a dark and gritty Bruce Wayne too?

"I just think it's stupid to have 2 Batmans when you can have 1," another fan simply said.

"Especially when the current one is so well received with a huge star behind the mask," added another one. "You need a new actor, a new Batmobile, a new Wayne Manor, everything. You have to make it different enough, but people have to like it. Pattinson's interpretation is one of the most popular because it's such a good interpretation of the character. With a new Batman in the DCU, they risk audiences being underwhelmed".

It's not all a battle of concepts and practicality – there are fans who, for once, just want some peace within the DC fandom. "The reason I wanted Battinson in the DCU is to avoid the inevitable fan war that will come once the DCU Batman is revealed," a fan explained.

"With people arguing about who is better, which movies are better, who's the better actor, and why the other one is trash, etc. Like what we're seeing with fans of the new Superman and fans of the Snyder Superman. Why does the DC fan base always have to be divided."

For now, and until further notice, there are two different Batman movies on the way – Robert Pattinson's return in The Batman 2, set for 2027, and the DCU's The Brave and the Bold, which won't start production until it has a good script, according to James Gunn.

Next up for DC is Supergirl, which hits theaters in 2026. In the meantime, check out all the other upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else that's in store.