Batgirl star thinks the shelved DC movie could still be released one day: "If enough people want it, it can happen"

Over three years after the Batgirl movie was shelved, one cast member thinks it might still see the light of day. Despite having already been filmed, the DC film was axed by Warner Bros. in 2022 due to cost-cutting, with fans calling the decision "ridiculous".

While promoting his new movie Maintenance Required, Batgirl star Jacob Scipio addressed the film's cancelation. "I got the chance to watch it, and it was a phenomenal film. Man, I'm really sad the world never got to see it. But you know, you never know. You never know," he teased in an interview with The Direct.

Asked if there is still hope for Batgirl after seeing how Coyote V. Acme was saved for release after being previously shelved in a similar fashion, Scipio said: "It was great that they saved [Coyote V. Acme], I'm gonna have a ticket and be buying my ticket and seeing that movie myself. So there's always hope. Hollywood's a funny place, and I think if enough people want it, it can happen."

DC executive Peter Safran explained in 2023 that Batgirl "was not releasable" and that "it would have hurt DC", while directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said the whole situation was a "traumatic experience".

Earlier this year, art department assistant Annie Mitchell revealed that the film was pretty much finished, complete with VFX editing, and hoped "someone leaks it in 10 years." As Scipio said, if enough people ask for the film to be released, that's still a possibility since the project was basically finished.

Starring Leslie Grace as Batgirl and based on the DC comic book character Barbara Gordon, the movie was set to follow the young vigilante and the daughter of police commissioner James Gordon as she balances a double life in Gotham City. J. K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton, and Ivory Aquino were set to star alongside Grace and Scipio.

