6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (October 31 - November 2)

Are you looking for the best new movies and shows to watch on streaming this weekend that are not necessarily Halloween-themed? You've come to the right place. While everyone is checking out the best horror movies to watch during the scariest night of the year (as they should), there are several new releases and season finale episodes that also deserve your attention.

So you don't miss out on the best streaming releases, we've put together a guide with six great new movies and TV shows now available on some of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu. This week, we're saying goodbye to two fan-favorite shows, Slow Horses and Only Murders in the Building, while we discover one of the best-reviewed movies of the year, produced by A24.

Ready to choose your next weekend watch? As new upcoming movies and the best shows continue to grace our screens in the coming weeks, we're taking a look at the most recent and exciting streaming releases, following up on some of this year's best releases including Andor season 2, Netflix's Adolescence, and KPop Demon Hunters. Make sure these titles are on your radar!

New TV shows

Star Wars: Visions season 3 (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

While we wait for The Mandalorian and Grogu to arrive in cinemas next year, Star Wars is back on Disney Plus with season three of Star Wars: Visions. The new chapter in the popular animated anthology show includes nine new stories, featuring Jedi Masters, Sith Lords, smugglers, scoundrels, droids, and so much more. There's even a sequel to one of its previous episodes, with The Duel: Payback following on from season 1's The Duel.

As fans know, every standalone episode of the show is created by a different production studio – this time around, the companies involved are David Production, Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA, Kinema citrus Co., Polygon Pictures, Production I.G, Project Studio Q, TRIGGER, and WIT Studio. Get ready for incredible visuals and animation styles, as we discover more stories in a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Visions season 3 is available to watch on Disney Plus from October 29. For more, you can also see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

The Witcher season 4 (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

A new season of The Witcher is now available to watch on Netflix, and there's a new White Wolf in the house. After Henry Cavill stepped down, Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth took over as the hero Geralt de Rivia, debuting in the new episodes. He's joined by the usual suspects – Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Joey Batey as Jaskier – and new cast additions like The Matrix icon Laurence Fishburne. Expect plenty of peril and action from this new season!

Per Netflix's official synopsis, "After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire – and finding one another again."

The Witcher season 4 is available to stream on Netflix from October 30. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Slow Horses season 5 finale episode (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Slow Horses is closing another exciting case this week, as season 5 comes to an end. Don't be too sad though – the show is already confirmed for two more chapters on Apple TV Plus, and the gap between seasons is usually quite short. For now, enjoy the nail-biting tension of the sixth and last episode, now available to stream, or catch up with the latest episodes and previous seasons on the streamer as soon as possible. You won't regret it.

Based on Mick Herron's book series, the beloved Apple TV Plus series follows a group of MI5 rejects who have been relegated to desk jobs, but somehow still find themselves entangled with international espionage. Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden lead the story once again, as an attempted attack on one of the Slow Horses leads to an increasingly concerning threat for the whole country. If you're dying to know how everything is connected and who really is behind this destabilization strategy, tune in for the finale.

Slow Horses season 5 is on Apple TV Plus from October 29. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale episode (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Another season of Only Murders in the Building has wrapped up this week, as the latest mystery in The Arconia has been solved. Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) have faced new challenges this season, investigating not one but two crimes and recruiting Howard Morris (played by Michael Cyril Creighton) as an unofficial fourth member of the gang.

With Logan Lerman joining the recurring cast, the new episodes also took the protagonists out of Manhattan while investigating Lester's mysterious "accidental" death, and they've done numerous recordings of their popular podcast. They sure are busy. So, how does it all end? Will there be a season 6? For now, catch up with the episode and avoid all spoilers out there.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 is available to watch on Hulu on October 28. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

New movies

Hedda (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, Tessa Thompson's new film Hedda has arrived on streaming this week, and it's one for those who love period dramas with a lot of emotional intensity. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, who helmed The Marvels and the upcoming 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

A modernized take on Henrik Ibsen's classic play Hedda Gabler condensed into one evening, the film reimagines the story in the 1950s with Hedda's former lover Eilert as Eileen (played by Nina Hoss), which adds another layer to Hedda's new husband's professional jealousy from the source material. The cast also includes Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman, and Nicholas Pinnock.

Hedda is available on Amazon Prime from October 29. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Sorry, Baby (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

Directed by Eva Victor, who also stars alongside Naomi Ackie and Lucas Hedges, A24's latest release Sorry, Baby is one to watch. With an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received lots of praise, and it's a perfect choice for those who don't necessarily want to have a Halloween-themed night this weekend.

The film's synopsis (via Letterboxd) reads, "Agnes feels stuck. Unlike her best friend, Lydie, who’s moved to New York and is now expecting a baby, Agnes still lives in the New England house they once shared as graduate students, now working as a professor at her alma mater. A ‘bad thing’ happened to Agnes a few years ago and, since then, despite her best efforts, life hasn’t gotten back on track."

Sorry, Baby is available to stream on HBO Max from October 30. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

