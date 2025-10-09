6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (October 10-12)

Our new list of the best new movies and shows to watch on streaming is everything you need to plan your screen time this weekend. We're looking at the freshest titles and new episodes released by the best streaming services this week, from Keira Knightley's new thriller series on Netflix to Madelaine Petsch's Prime Video rom-com.

As nights keep getting colder in October, we're offering here some top-notch recommendations with a list of six great new movies and TV shows now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu. This time around, our guide features must-watch episodes like the Peacemaker season 2 finale and one of the best anime series around.

Below, see our guide of the newest releases, which changes every week as new upcoming movies and the best shows keep dropping on our screens. Here's hoping that some of them are as excellent as some of the highlights of this year, including Andor season 2, Netflix's Adolescence, and KPop Demon Hunters. See for yourself.

New TV shows

Peacemaker season 2 finale (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

The last episode of Peacemaker season 2 is available to watch on HBO Max from October 9, and what a ride this new season has been. Transitioning from the old DCEU to the new DCU, James Gunn's show has cleverly combined what made season 1 great with some exciting elements from the new franchise. The result? An unpredictable and truly enjoyable season.

Following on the success of Superman, Peacemaker season 2 saw John Cena reprising his role as Peacemaker, a morally questionable hero struggling to find his place. If you've been following the rest of the season, you know it's packed with surprises, from a surprising twist that left fans stunned to that major Lex Luthor cameo.

Peacemaker season 2 is available to stream on HBO Max. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

The Woman in Cabin 10 (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

You won't be able to resist the temptation of binge-watching all episodes of Keira Knightley's new thriller series Woman in Cabin 10, as it has all the ingredients of an addictive Netflix thriller. Think The Lady Vanishes meets The Girl on the Train.... but on a luxury yacht.

Based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling 2016 novel of the same name, the film follows award-winning journalist Laura Blacklock (Knightley) as she boards a yacht in order to write a travel assignment. However, she forgets about her work when she sees a passenger being thrown overboard in the middle of the night, only to be told that it didn't happen. Did she imagine it, or is there a conspiracy at play in this yacht?

The Woman in Cabin 10 is available to stream on Netflix from October 10. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

My Hero Academia season 8 (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

The eighth and final season of My Hero Academia debuted last weekend, so this is your reminder to catch up with it as soon as possible! With the second episode coming to Hulu and Crunchyroll this Saturday, things are already getting serious between Izuku Midoriya's hero side and Shigaraki's villains.

The new episodes are set to adapt the remainder of the Final War arc and the Epilogue arc from Kohei Horikoshi's popular manga, which means we'll get to see plenty of epic battles. While the franchise grows with the prequel My Hero Academia: Vigilantes and Netflix's upcoming live action remake, the original series is ending things with a bang.

My Hero Academia season 8 premiered on Hulu (and Crunchyroll) on October 4, and releases new episodes every Saturday. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

The Last Frontier (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

The Last Frontier, Apple TV Plus' new series, might be exactly what you were looking for this weekend – a suspenseful, action-packed and '90s-inspired thriller that will have you seated from start to end. It's Con Air meets The Fugitive, according to co-creator Jon Bokenkamp, and that's just music to our ears.

Starring Jason Clarke alongside Dominic Cooper and Haley Bennett, the plot follows retired U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick as he deals with a massive threat to his peaceful town in Alaska. After a federal transport of convicts crashes two miles south of the location, Remnick has to track down dozens of violent inmates before they wreak havoc on the area.

The Last Frontier on Apple TV Plus on October 10. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Whether you are a Disney Channel nostalgic or you have kids to entertain for a few hours this weekend, this show might be of interest. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place returned to Disney Plus with a season 2 last month, and it's now nearing the end of its run – that means this could be the perfect time to catch up with the story.

The new season sees Billie grappling with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought. With Roman and Milo also showcasing new magical powers, Justin is now training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition as stakes rise inside and outside the family.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 is available to watch on Disney Plus. For more, you can also see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

New movies

Maintenance Required (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

The Strangers star Madelaine Petsch is swapping creepy serial killers for cheesy romance in Prime Video's new original movie Maintenance Required. The film also stars Jacob Scipio, Outer Banks star Madison Bailey, Katy O'Brian, and Inanna Sarkis.

The film follows the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop, Charlie (Petsch), who sees her future in danger when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street. Seeking comfort, she opens up with a stranger online, unaware she's confiding in the very rival threatening her livelihood. We're getting some serious You've Got Mail vibes here.

Maintenance Required is available on Amazon Prime from October 8. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

