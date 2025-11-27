6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (November 28-30)

Our list of the best new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend includes one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2025. Of course, we're talking about Stranger Things season 5, which is finally landing on Netflix this weekend – well, only part 1, as the rest of the season will arrive during the Christmas break. Whether you want to know more about the exciting return to Hawkins or find out what other options are out there for some streaming fun, keep reading.

In this last weekend of November, we've put together a guide with six great new movies and TV shows now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, which are arguably the best streaming services out there. There is something for everyone here, from one of the most surprising horror movies of 2025 to a new episode of the show that everyone is talking about this month.

Below, we help you find your next watch on streaming, while new upcoming movies and the best shows continue to arrive on our screens ahead of Christmas. See what's new now, but don't forget to catch up with some of the year's best titles, including Andor season 2, Netflix's Adolescence, and KPop Demon Hunters.

New TV shows

Stranger Things season 5 part 1 (Netflix)

Stranger Things 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The epic conclusion of Stranger Things starts this weekend, as the first few episodes of the fifth and final season are now available to watch on Netflix. The wait is over, and we couldn't be more excited to sink our teeth into one of the best shows on Netflix one last time. Fans can expect plenty of drama and horror, as the protagonists face Vecna to save the world. Throw Terminator legend Linda Hamilton in the mix and you have a must-watch streaming event.

"Scarred by the opening of the Rifts, our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna," reads the official synopsis for the season. "But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming – and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time."

Stranger Things season 5 part 1 is available to stream on Netflix from November 26. Part 2 is released on December 25, and Part 3 on December 31. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

The Beatles Anthology (Disney Plus)

The Beatles Anthology | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

For fans of The Beatles, Christmas is coming early this year! The iconic 1995 documentary series The Beatles Anthology is now on Disney Plus completely restored and remastered for a new generation. It also includes a brand-new episode 9, featuring unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr coming together 15 years after John Lennon’s death to work on the series and reflect on their legacy.

Whether you're a life-long fan of the Liverpool band or you want to be introduced to their history, this is a must-watch music documentary with a unique perspective. Instead of the usual narrator and talking heads, The Anthology features the members of the band telling their story with their own words, and the results are priceless.

The Beatles Anthology is available to watch on Disney Plus from November 26. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Pluribus episode 5 (Apple TV Plus)

Pluribus — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

We're only five episodes into Pluribus, but let's just put it out there already – this is one of the best shows of 2025. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan hasn't disappointed so far with his new show, which he said is "bigger than anything I've ever made". We believe that now, having enjoyed the ambitious and unique concept of the story for several weeks. As episode 5 lands on Apple TV Plus this weekend, this is your reminder to give it a watch as soon as possible.

With some serious The Twilight Zone vibes, Pluribus stars Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka, who as "the most miserable person on Earth" is one of the few capable of saving the world from a virus that is causing people to become perpetually happy. In case you haven't started watching yet, that is all we're going to say... for now.

Pluribus episode 5 is available on Apple TV Plus from November 26. For more, check out our Pluribus release schedule, and see our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

New movies

The Ugly Stepsister (Hulu)

The Ugly Stepsister | Official Trailer | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

The trend of turning beloved childhood stories and movie characters into horror movies (such as Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and Mickey's Mouse Trap, among others) is reaching its peak, and not all the titles are worth a watch. However, The Ugly Stepsister is going to surprise you, as it leans into what makes fairytales creepy in the first place while addressing sexism and the dangers of unrealistic beauty standards.

Written and directed by Emilie Blichfeldt, the film follows Elvira (played by Lea Myren), who lives in a kingdom where beauty is everything. That's something she begins to realize when she prepares to attend a ball to win the prince’s affection, but she could never compete with her beautiful stepsister (Cinderella). Driven by jealousy, Elvira will stop at nothing to make herself the belle of the ball, even if that means going to extreme and disgusting lengths.

The Ugly Stepsister is available to watch on Hulu from November 25. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Mickey 17 (Prime Video)

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Following his Oscar-winning masterpiece Parasite, Bong Joon Ho delivered a surprising satirical sci-fi flick perfect for Okja fans, adapting the novel Mickey7 by author Edward Ashton. Surprisingly, the film didn't do as well as expected at the box office when it was first released earlier in 2025, so now you have the opportunity to give it a chance on Prime Video.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Naomi Ackie, the film follows the life of Mickey Barnes, a man who signs up to be an 'expendable' for a space colony on the planet of Niflheim. Undertaking dangerous assignments for the colony, every time Mickey dies a new version of him is printed out, but things go awry when Mickey 17 is incorrectly assumed to be dead and Mickey 18 is created.

Mickey 17 is available on Amazon Prime from November 26. For more, read our Mickey 17 review and our Mickey 17 ending explained, and check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Flight Risk (HBO Max)

Flight Risk (2025) Official Trailer - Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

If you're looking for a high-stakes suspense thriller to keep you entertained this weekend, Flight Risk might just do the trick. Don't expect one of the best thrillers you've ever seen, though, as this is pure dumb fun with no pretensions. It's directed by Mel Gibson, and stars Mark Wahlberg in a truly surprising role.

The Uncharted star plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (played by Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive to trial. "As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem," reads the logline.

Flight Risk is available to watch on HBO Max from November 26. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

