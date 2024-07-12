The Acolyte showrunner hopes that two beloved dead characters have more of their stories told in Star Wars one day
Yord and Jecki could return in some form
The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has said she hopes to see two fallen fan-favorite characters again.
In The Acolyte episode 5, both Yord – beloved leader of the Yord Horde – and Padawan Jecki were killed by The Stranger, AKA the Sith Lord Qimir. But, according to Headland, that might not be the end of their stories.
"Yeah, definitely," Headland told Jedi News at a roundtable, when asked if we could see the duo again in a different format, and if there's more to their histories (H/T ComicBook.com). "Pablo Hidalgo and I have talked about that, and since wrapping up the season, there's definitely some stuff that I would love to see come to fruition."
"Obviously, Vernestra already exists in publishing, so also going to do something there," she added. "There was a lot of background done on them both by the actors in the writers' room. Yord Fandar, I've said this before, was a character in a campaign that I played, so there's a pretty large backstory to him. But yeah, it was always the plan to kill them in episode 5 halfway through the season. So it was kind of fun to think about them a lot and then think, 'Well, because we didn't spend a lot of time with them, maybe there's a way we could keep playing around with them somehow.'"
There's only one episode of The Acolyte remaining, and, after the dramatic revelations of episode 7, there are plenty of questions that still need answering – including whether Osha will stay with the light side or turn to the dark.
For even more on the Star Wars show, check out our deep dives on:
- The Acolyte episodes 1-4 review
- The Acolyte episode 6 review
- The Acolyte release schedule
- What is the Great Hyperspace Disaster?
- What is cortosis?
- What is vergence?
- What is The High Republic? The Acolyte’s new Star Wars era explained
- When does The Acolyte take place on the Star Wars timeline?
- Who is the masked villain in The Acolyte? What we know about the Star Wars Sith explained
- New Star Wars show The Acolyte's sets were so big and detailed, the actors needed a map to get around and were literally “tripping on mushrooms”
- Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae on joining The Acolyte, making history as a Jedi, and why he thinks Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland has a "fresh take" on Star Wars
- The Acolyte creator talks pitching The High Republic – and the biggest challenge behind the new Star Wars era
- Star Wars' cute new droid has an incredibly wholesome inspiration behind it
- The Acolyte crew built lightsabers for the new Star Wars show that could be used "the way Darth Maul and Qui-Gon Jinn use them"
- Upcoming Star Wars movies
- Star Wars timeline
- How to watch the Star Wars movies in order
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.