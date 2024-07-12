The Acolyte showrunner hopes that two beloved dead characters have more of their stories told in Star Wars one day

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has said she hopes to see two fallen fan-favorite characters again.

In The Acolyte episode 5, both Yord – beloved leader of the Yord Horde – and Padawan Jecki were killed by The Stranger, AKA the Sith Lord Qimir. But, according to Headland, that might not be the end of their stories.

"Yeah, definitely," Headland told Jedi News at a roundtable, when asked if we could see the duo again in a different format, and if there's more to their histories (H/T ComicBook.com). "Pablo Hidalgo and I have talked about that, and since wrapping up the season, there's definitely some stuff that I would love to see come to fruition."

"Obviously, Vernestra already exists in publishing, so also going to do something there," she added. "There was a lot of background done on them both by the actors in the writers' room. Yord Fandar, I've said this before, was a character in a campaign that I played, so there's a pretty large backstory to him. But yeah, it was always the plan to kill them in episode 5 halfway through the season. So it was kind of fun to think about them a lot and then think, 'Well, because we didn't spend a lot of time with them, maybe there's a way we could keep playing around with them somehow.'"

There's only one episode of The Acolyte remaining, and, after the dramatic revelations of episode 7, there are plenty of questions that still need answering – including whether Osha will stay with the light side or turn to the dark.

