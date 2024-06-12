The Acolyte actor behind some of the best Star Wars memes is all in on the Yord Horde
All aboard the Yord Horde
By now, you’ve probably heard of the Yord Horde, the incredibly popular fanbase rooting for The Acolyte’s Jedi Knight Yord, played by Charlie Barnett.
As it turns out, the actor himself has heard all about your memes and posts. For the terminally online among us: this is for you.
"A lot of friends and family have been introducing me to my Yord Horde-om," Barnett told the official Star Wars website, while also name checking the Yord Fiesta (see below) as his favorite Yord Horde meme to date.
Get in loser, we’re taking my 2019 Yord Fiesta to the mall pic.twitter.com/gG0AxFUubNJune 5, 2024
"Anyone who can find love and support for someone who is just a little square…I’ve got deep love for you because that means you are a compassionate, caring human being who is out there to see better in the world," Barnett said. "Yord Horde, I love you. I love you deeply. And thank you truly."
Brilliantly, his token of thanks also involved sending Yord Horde stickers in envelopes – sealed with a kiss – to those in the Star Wars community who have helped propel the unlikeliest fandom to even greater heights.
Barnett, though, isn’t just a card-carrying member of the Yord Horde. He’s also part of the Pip Squeaks (a working title, we assume), those who are vocal in their support of Osha’s diminutive droid.
"There is a part of my heart that has space for Pip. On Wednesdays. I'll come to Pip meetings," Barnett joked.
