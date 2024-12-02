Star Wars: Skeleton Crew creator Jon Watts reveals the perfect advice The Goonies director Richard Donner gave him about casting child actors: "You cast kids because of who they are"

Casting kids in any project, big or small, comes with its own risks. Mercifully, Jon Watts – the co-creator of upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew – had some pitch-perfect words of wisdom to fall back on when it came to populating his cast with Gen Alpha actors.

"I got this advice from [The Goonies and Superman director] Richard Donner, who I was lucky enough to hang out with shortly before he died," Watts tells GamesRadar+. "He was talking about casting The Goonies and he said that you don't cast kids to play a role, you cast kids because of who they are."

Watts continues, "So that was always in the back of our mind when we were casting. It stops being a highwire act when you are patient enough to wait for the actual kids that embody our character perfectly to walk into the room. Because you see a lot of great actors, but what you're really looking for is a kid who is the character."

Skeleton Crew sees a quartet of child actors – Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel – lead the way in a galaxy far, far away alongside Jude Law's Jod.

On what the kid cast picked up from working alongside Law, Kratter says, "I learned you can be fun, but you can also be professional. It's just finding a balance between the two. He would amplify the takes because, at least for me, I lose energy when I do more and more takes, because you can do a lot depending on the scene. He brought the energy for everyone."

Armstrong adds, "Not only is he an exceptional actor, he's the best person and a real mentor and leader for us."

As per the synopsis, Skeleton Crew follows "the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home – and meeting unlikely allies and enemies – will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

