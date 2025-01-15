Skeleton Crew ending explained: the truth about the Supervisor, Jod's Jedi abilities, and more

Skeleton Crew has become one of the best shows on Disney Plus, and the finale answered many of our burning questions about Jod Na Nawood, At Attin, and more.

Below, we've broken down the main events of the Star Wars show's finale, including the truth about Jod's Jedi abilities and the identity of the mysterious Supervisor. Naturally, that means there are major spoilers ahead for Skeleton Crew episode 8! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

If you are up to speed, head to the below for our Skeleton Crew ending explained, breaking down the answers to the biggest questions about the Star Wars show's finale.

Skeleton Crew ending explained

Skeleton Crew episode 8 picks up in the aftermath of episode 7, with Jod drawing his lightsaber. Many thought this meant he was about to attack the younglings and their parents, but, luckily, he chooses peace for now. The kids have been threatened by Jod before, though, so they can't tell their parents the truth just yet.

The droids of At Attin believe Jod to be a Jedi and a Republic emissary, which means no one finds him suspicious. At least, until the Supervisor points out that the last communication about the Jedi declared them all to be traitors (AKA the fallout of Order 66). At this unwelcome revelation, Jod stabs the Supervisor's eye with his lightsaber, shutting down the droid – and killing power to the whole planet. That leaves the pirates free to show up and plunder.

With all the security droids powered down, the kids are finally able to do something. To send a message off the planet, though, they need to get the power back up. Wim and his dad head off to do just that, coming up against Jod, who threatens them with his lightsaber again.

Once the power is back up, KB is able to fly out of the atmosphere and send a message to Kh'ymm in the hopes of getting X-Wings sent their way. But, KB makes a bumpy landing, and the others think something terrible has happened to her.

For the X-Wings to arrive, the Barrier needs to be turned off, which Jod resists. Fern's mom is at first unsure about shutting down the Barrier, too, believing it protects the planet. She eventually helps out, though, and they manage to get the Barrier down after a struggle with Jod.

X-Wings show up and chase off the pirates, while Jod chooses to stay behind amid the destruction, despite Wim calling after him – whether he survives or not is a mystery. SM-33 and KB are revealed to be just fine. Fern, Wim, KB, and Neel reunite, safe and sound at last.

Is Jod really a Jedi?

Jod can use the Force and wield a lightsaber, but it has been unclear if he's truly a Jedi. In the Skeleton Crew finale, Jod finally reveals that he was once a starving kid found by a Jedi, who saw potential in him. But, that Jedi ended up being killed in front of him – presumably during Order 66.

Who is the Supervisor?

The Supervisor is a pretty mysterious figure in Skeleton Crew, voiced by Stephen Fry. As we see in episode 8, he's a droid in control of the entire planet of At Attin. We don't know much more about the droid than this, but he was destroyed by Jod in the finale.

How do the kids defeat the pirates?

The kids pulled off a pretty ingenious plan to alert the Republic of the pirate presence on At Attin. KB flew out of the atmosphere to get a message to Kh'ymm, with Wim and his dad helping get the power back on so she could make the short journey. Then, Fern, her mom, Wim, and his dad all worked together to disable the Barrier so the Republic could enter At Attin. That chased away the pirates, with Jod's fate left murky.

What happens to At Attin?

With the Barrier down and the New Republic now aware of At Attin's existence, it looks like the planet will no longer be so isolated from the rest of the galaxy. Whether that's a good or bad thing remains to be seen, especially considering so many pirates know about its treasure.

Will there be a Skeleton Crew season 2?

Nothing has been announced about Skeleton Crew season 2 just yet. But, the creators are keen to make more. "Yeah, we wanted to make sure this season had a satisfying beginning, middle, and end. But, if people want to see more Skeleton Crew, we'd be happy to make more," co-showrunner Jon Watts told TechRadar.

"We're dreaming of it [a second season]," added co-showrunner Christopher Ford. "We've come up with different possibilities, so never say never."

We'll have to wait and see if Skeleton Crew returns for more episodes, then.

