Lucasfilm reportedly "much more involved" in upcoming animated series The Ninth Jedi than the Star Wars: Visions shorts: "It was such a big endeavor"

The "first full on anime Star Wars series" is coming soon

Across three volumes, Star Wars: Visions has brought to the screen some incredible and visually stunning stories set in the sci-fi franchise, but it was The Ninth Jedi that caught Lucasfilm's attention. Now, the short film and its sequel The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope (included in the recently released Volume 3) are being adapted into its own limited series at Disney Plus.

According to Polygon, Lucasfilm is taking a bigger role in the production of the new show than it was in the creation of the two previous shorts. Visions executive producer and Lucasfilm's vice president for animation development and production, Josh Rimes, told the outlet this was "a big endeavor", as production is now under way.

"It was such a big endeavor – the first full on anime Star Wars series, so we would support the team from early pitch stages through designs and production as the story was built out. It truly is coming together in spectacular fashion and we can't wait for the world to experience it next year," he said.

"We were just excited to hear their enthusiasm about Kara’s journey to find her father and her quest to restore the Jedi Order and how those two missions might dovetail or even come into conflict," he continued.

