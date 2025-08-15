Cal Kestis is finally appearing outside of the Star Wars Jedi games in an unexpected way

Cal Kestis has made the jump from Star Wars video games to TV, but not quite in the way we expected him to.

The character is the protagonist of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor games, portrayed by Cameron Monaghan.

While Cal has never been seen on TV before, he's got a role in the upcoming four-episode Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past series, per StarWars.com. And, even better, he'll be voiced by Monaghan.

Now, the trailer doesn't give anything away about Cal's role in the show, but the show will continue in the tradition of the first season of the Rebuild the Galaxy series, which means we can see familiar Star Wars characters in a galactic mash-up. Just check out Lando as the Mandalorian…

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Along with Monaghan as Cal, the show also features Alan Tudyk as K-2SO, Ahmed Best as Darth Jar Jar, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Sam Witwer as Maul, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, and even a guest appearance from Mark Hamill.

Time will tell if we ever see Cal Kestis in live-action, but there are a number of upcoming Star Wars movies and shows where he could appear. He was a young Jedi during Order 66, so we could see him in an Ahsoka season 2 flashback, for example – or he might show up in The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is out next year. It all remains to be seen.

Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past streams on Disney Plus from September 19. While you wait, check out our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus to fill out your watchlist.