Andor actor Alex Lawther didn't realize Nemik's manifesto had become so popular until Tony Gilroy told him: "I'm not really aware of those things"

Andor star Alex Lawther had no idea that his speech in the Star Wars show is so popular until Tony Gilroy told him.

Lawther played Nemik in the show, who delivered his iconic manifesto during the Aldhani storyline. The speech was played again in the Andor season 2 finale, being listened to by Partagaz moments before his death by suicide.

"I had no idea," Lawther told Polygon of the speech's popularity. But, Gilroy contacted him to tell him about the manifesto's appearance in the final episode, which is how he learned.

"He wrote this very beautiful email about the resonance of that particular piece of writing," Lawther explained, then read out a line of the email.

"I'm sure you're aware of how deeply our work together has landed – And I was like, Oh, actually, I'm not really that aware of those things," he added.

And, while Lawther is glad he has such a key part in Andor's story, he is sad about the way he left the show. "Because of Tony's cleverness, I get to sort of live on in a way," he said. "But I wish I hadn't been killed by that trolley full of credits."

Andor season 2 has become the most critically acclaimed live-action Star Wars show ever, drawing high profile praise too from the likes of Pedro Pascal and George R.R. Martin. It also picked up five Emmy wins, despite being snubbed in the acting categories.

Next up for live-action Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which arrives in theaters next year.

You can keep up to date with everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.