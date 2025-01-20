A Jedi was cut from the Star Wars Skeleton Crew finale – was she Jod’s former master?

Thanks to a post on social media, it's been revealed that the Skeleton Crew were almost graced with the presence of a Jedi before the scene was left on the cutting room floor.

Revealed via Instagram , actress Yasmine Al Massri gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of her time as a Jedi that unfortunately didn't make it into the final version of the show. Whether it did or not, though, she seemed overjoyed at donning the iconic cloak and robes in what would've been the first for the franchise. “This was the shortest acting job I have done but the most meaningful to the child in me.. playing a Jedi for one scene in Skeleton Crew.. ” said Massri in the post. "I gave a speech when the crew wrapped me on set saying: you just created the first Arab female Jedi.. thank you.."

Massri didn't name her character in the post, but one thing we can confirm, judging by her braid, is that she was a padawan. It's a safe bet that she was most likely linked to the past of Jod Na Nawood, who was revealed at the end of Skeleton Crew to have once been taught the ways of the force. Master or not, there's a chance that Massri's character was the aforementioned member of the ancient order that saw potential in Jod as a youngling before the events of Order 66 left him alone, sending him into a life of piracy.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , showrunner Jon Watts explained why the show kept its sabacc cards close to its chest regarding the history of Jude Law's treacherous treasure seeker. "The challenge though was, as fascinating as Jod is, we always wanted to keep it from the kids' perspective," explained Ford. "The kids are like, 'I don't understand this guy.' They've never been out in the galaxy and met someone as damaged as him. So I don't think we could have done a flashback in this season."

Whether we see a flashback depends on getting another season with this loveable crew. There's been no confirmation yet if Skeleton Crew will be setting sail again, but Ford has plans for another voyage. "That part of the story is something that could be explored in the future," suggested Ford. "So when you have something that's a kind of work in progress like that, you leave it open enough to get worked on and made better."

If that ever does come to pass, fingers crossed that Al Massri gets the call to reprise her role. The force is already with her, after all.

