The Mandalorian and Grogu star gives us our best hint yet at the Star Wars film's plot, revealing Mando and Rotta the Hutt are "running around for a lot of the movie together"

Jeremy Allen White, who is joining the Star Wars universe in the franchise's upcoming return to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu, has given us our best hint yet about the movie's plot.

Although a trailer has dropped for the film already – as well as some behind closed doors footage at Star Wars Celebration 2025 – not much was revealed about the film's story. Instead, we got a good look at Mando and Baby Yoda on some more anti-Imperial adventures, as well as watching Rotta the Hutt, son of Jabba, in a gladiatorial arena of some kind.

"It's kind of like him and the Mandalorian running around for a lot of the movie together," White said on the Graham Norton Show. When asked by Norton if Rotta can really run, White clarified: "Rotta can move, yeah, quickly."

While that's not quite a major hint, it does reveal that a decent chunk of the film will feature Rotta and Mando teaming up.

Rotta made his debut in The Clone Wars movie, released back in 2008, in a fairly Mandalorian-esque plotline that saw him kidnapped by separatists, with Anakin Skywalker and his Padawan Ahsoka Tano enlisted to track him down and return him safely to papa Jabba.

Along with White, Pedro Pascal returns as the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin, while Sigourney Weaver plays a Republic official. Grogu, of course, returns as himself.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives May 22, 2026. Until then, keep up to date with everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.