The Mandalorian and Grogu has an incredible hidden reference to Disney's $250m Star Wars mistake, but you can't see it without editing the trailer

The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer features a hidden reference to Disney's scrapped Star Wars hotel.

As translated from Aurebesh (one of the most prominent official languages in a galaxy far, far away), a ticker seen in The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer reads, 'Halycon. See the galaxy.' That's a reference to the passenger star cruiser Halycon, the in-universe destination for those staying at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel. See it for yourself below, though quite how it was discovered – seeing as how you need to flip an image in the trailer – remains a mystery.

halcyon advert hidden away in the mando and grogu trailer (when flipped and mirrored lmao)😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rOFAz0bVaZSeptember 22, 2025

While there was initial excitement for Galactic Starcruiser, the experimental hotel eventually led to Disney losing $250 million on the project (via SFG), or around $2.5 million per room. The groundswell against the infamous Disney flop only intensified after YouTube essayist Jenny Nicholson's four-hour video, outlining a poor experience during her stay. All in, Galactic Starcruiser only ran for 18 months and is largely seen as one of Disney's most costly failures.

The Mandalorian and Grogu, meanwhile, should fare much better. Set to be the next adventure for Din Djarin and the artist formerly known as Baby Yoda, the upcoming Star Wars movie also features the likes of Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allan White, who plays Rotta the Hutt.

The official synopsis reads, "The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu."

The Mandalorian and Grogu hits cinemas on May 22, 2026. For more, check out our breakdown of The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer Easter eggs, then catch up on all things in the galaxy with our Star Wars timeline.