Jon Favreau confirms he was "planning on doing" The Mandalorian season 4 before The Mandalorian and Grogu moved forward

Jon Favreau has confirmed what many had long suspected: The Mandalorian season 4 was going to happen.

In a new interview in the latest issue of Empire, Favreau revealed, "We were planning on doing a fourth season. I had actually written all of that."

He added, "I still have season 4 sitting on my desk here."

Of course, plans changed in a galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian and Grogu – a big-screen adventure starring Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and the Force prodigy formerly known as Baby Yoda – is the next chapter in the pair's adventures, opting for cinemas instead of Disney Plus.

The Mandalorian and Grogu, also starring Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver, is set to hit cinemas on May 22, 2026.

"I get to have scenes with a little Grogu which is probably why I did the movie," Weaver told GamesRadar+, hinting at the Alien actor's role in The Mandalorian and Grogu. "And he's a little badass too. It's going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he's grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series."

The first trailer back in September revealed plenty of Easter eggs and deep cuts, including fan favorite Zeb and an unlikely reference to Disney's $250 million flop, Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our complete guide to upcoming Star Wars movies. Then, dive into franchise's past with our comprehensive Star Wars timeline, from prequels to sequels.