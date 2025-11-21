Jon Favreau confirms he was "planning on doing" The Mandalorian season 4 before The Mandalorian and Grogu moved forward

News
By published

Plans changed in a galaxy far, far away

Din Djarin and Grogu in The Mandalorian &amp; Grogu
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Jon Favreau has confirmed what many had long suspected: The Mandalorian season 4 was going to happen.

In a new interview in the latest issue of Empire, Favreau revealed, "We were planning on doing a fourth season. I had actually written all of that."

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.