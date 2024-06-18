Dave Filoni says an R-rated Star Wars movie is "interesting," but he has a caveat

Dave Filoni isn't opposed to an R-rated Star Wars film – though he has a caveat about one being made.

Filoni is Lucasfilm's chief creative officer and is the mastermind behind the likes of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka, and Star Wars Rebels.

"Sure, I mean, I don't know. It think it's interesting," Filoni commented on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "The bottom line is whatever we do it has to be really well done. I think when you look at something that is taken as different like Andor, it's so well done, and Tony [Gilroy, showrunner] and his team do such a phenomenal job, that I think that there's an audience for that. I think also with that audience, I also though want to still be hitting the imagination of the kids out there, so that they can grow up and appreciate those things."

He added: "[Star Wars] encompasses all types of styles, and the creative of the particular story driving it is the most important thing, and they should do something that's within their comfort zone. Otherwise, we're to imagine that everyone's going to come in and pretend they're George Lucas."

Filoni has plenty on his plate already: he's working on Ahsoka season 2, and he has his own Star Wars movie set to tie the Disney Plus shows together in the works, too.

"Because I've been writing [Ahsoka season 2], things have clicked and I have a much better idea about where things are going to go," Filoni revealed in the same interview. "I will say, I have an opening I really like quite a bit, I'm very excited about it for that picture. I'm excited about the potential of just doing it."

There's no release date for Filoni's movie just yet, with the first Star Wars film in the works The Mandalorian & Grogu. There's also a Rey movie and a film from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny helmer James Mangold.

