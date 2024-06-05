Win Patrick Stewart's Memoir Making It So!

Covering everything from his working class childhood in Mirfield, near Huddersfield – no hot water, no bathroom, two in a bed – to his work for the Royal Shakespeare Company and his comedic work in the likes of American Dad! and Extras, Sir Patrick Stewart’s memoir Making It So is also, of course, essential reading for Star Trek fans.

There are a good 60 pages of material about the making of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and another nine on Star Trek: Picard. SFX’s reviewer gave the book four stars, describing it as “an unpretentious account, which never threatens to become self-important”.

Making It So is now available to buy in paperback. Thanks to ‎Simon & Schuster, we have 10 copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.



(Image credit: Simon & Schuster)