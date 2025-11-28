Vecna's master plan is way more terrifying than we first thought as fans spot a major clue in season 5 volume 1

One Stranger Things fan has spotted a major clue in Stranger Things season 5 that may shed some light on what Vecna's master plan actually is, possibly leading to his domination over the whole world.

Warning: major spoilers follow for Stranger Things season 5 volume 1, so turn back now if you haven't seen it, and check out our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 review.

At the end of the dramatic mid-season finale, we learn that Vecna has been disguising himself as an imaginary friend called Mr. Whatsit in order to manipulate and kidnap children from Hawkins and bring them to the Upside Down, starting with Holly Wheeler. Vecna tells Will that he needs twelve "weak" and "perfect vessels" that he can easily shape and control, just like he did with Will in 1983 (for more on that, check out our guide on Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 ending explained)

However, it is not clear what Vecna has in store for his twelve captors. But one Stranger Things fan may have cracked the code, and the clue actually appears earlier in the season. Over on Twitter, one user posted a side-by-side from two earlier scenes, one where Lucas' little sister Erica is learning about wormholes in science class, and the other where Will sketches out a stranger map-like diagram from the Upside Down, possibly pulling from his connection with Vecna. Check out the post below.

It suggests that Vecna is building a wormhole of sorts, either to destroy Hawkins, pull the whole world into the Upside Down, or even to achieve time travel. He may need the 12 children to reflect the 12 points on a clock. It sounds strange, but it would make sense that Vecna would want to go back in time to when he was Henry Creel, before he murdered his family and everyone at Hawkins Lab, and before Eleven turned him into a charred monster and sent him to the Upside Down.

This also might have something to do with Henry's mindscape. Other than being where he is keeping Max and Holly's subconscious prisoners, his mindscape seems to be set in the '50s, back when he first moved to Hawkins. On the flip side, Eleven and co could also use the wormhole to destroy Vecna, banishing him forever.

But, much like it does with the mystery of the cave, the Stranger: Things: The First Shadow stage show may hold a major clue in the time travel theory. In a flashback during the play, we see that in 1943, a secret government experiment went horribly wrong, sending the USS Eldridge ship to Dimension X. The only survivor was Dr. Brenner's father, who returned to reality completely changed. This spurred Brenner (Papa) to devote his life to creating a gateway to Dimension X. Could Vecna be doing the same? Only time will tell.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is out on Netflix, with volume 2 set to arrive on Christmas Day. See our Stranger Things season release schedule for exact timings. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.