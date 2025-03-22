There might have been another reason for Mark's decision in the Severance season 2 finale

Helly R's Britt Lower has theories about what's in store for season 3

Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance season 2
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

There was blood, choreography, and merriment to be had in the jaw-dropping, brain-scrambling season 2 finale of Severance this week, and one person who is as shocked as the rest of us about it is one of its stars, Britt Lower. In the show's final moments, Mark S. (Adam Scott) was on the verge of busting out the fire exit behind Gemma (Dichen Lachman), who Mark Scout had believed to be dead for the past two years. Innie and Outie were at odds, though, when Helly called her office love back, leaving Gemma stranded in a world she'd not seen in two years. For Lower, she thinks that while the reason behind Mark S's retreat back onto the severed floor might make sense on the surface level, there could be more to it than just keeping the love he has for his team's newest member going.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lower asked a question that had run through this season with all the members of MDR. "Do the innies’ lives matter—including all of the people at O&D, all of the goat people, all of the innie marching band members, which Helly has just discovered exist?" By stretching out beyond their office and to the other departments, it highlights that there are so many lives within the Lumon workplace that are at risk of being snuffed out. "For all they know, if Mark crosses that barrier, Gemma getting out will completely dismantle the severance program, and all of these innies’ consciousnesses will cease to exist."

Of course, now, with this role reversal of sorts, Gemma is going to need all the help she can get to fight for her man, regardless of the potential ramifications that it could mean for our merry band of Innies. For Lower, it sets up a partnership she can't wait to see more of in the show's third season, which got the green light earlier this week. "I’m really excited for Gemma and Devon to reunite. I really loved their friendship in episode seven—it was something that I didn’t experience because I wasn’t a part of those scenes," Lower explained. "But watching the episode, I just was really touched by their love for each other."

For any further info about the third season of Severance, have yourself a melon party and head on over here.

