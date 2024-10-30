The team behind Apple TV's Silo vow not to drag it out beyond Hugh Howey's book trilogy: "This is not Outlander. This is not a long science fiction series"

Since Silo is based on a trilogy of books, you might assume the Apple TV Plus show would run for three seasons. That theory, however, has already been tested, thanks to season 1 only covering about half of Hugh Howey's novel Wool, which kicks off the series.

Showrunner Graham Yost is very wary of the hit sci-fi drama outstaying its welcome, though, and has assured fans that he and the creative team won't "drag it on too long."

"We've got plans for how the series would play out if we get to do the whole thing," he tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Wicked on the cover and hits newsstands on November 1.

How many seasons were they thinking, then? "That number's between me and my friends at Apple TV Plus," Yost laughs. "The books are a trilogy. This is not Outlander. This is not a long science fiction series. It's a trilogy. We're not going to extend it beyond that.

"That doesn't mean it's going to be three seasons, but it's not going to be 10," he confirms. "It is our goal to answer questions and not frustrate the audience, but deliver things in a logical time, so that when our characters find something out, that's when the audience finds out."

Starring Common, Tim Robbins, and Rebecca Ferguson, Silo follows engineer Juliette, who discovers terrible secrets about the shelter's beginnings – and those in charge, too – as she investigates her lover's mysterious death. In a bid to keep her in line, the powers that be recruit Jules as the silo's new sheriff, which only prompts her to dig deeper into the underground chamber's dark history.

Before long, Jules becomes convinced that the rule forbidding the silo's occupants to go outside is based on lies – a hypothesis she puts to the ultimate test in the nail-biting last few moments of the finale. We can't wait to see what happens next.

Silo season 2 releases on November 15. Season 1 is streaming on Apple TV Plus now.

Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Wicked on the cover and will be available from Friday, November 1.