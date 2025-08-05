The only Stranger Things star to correctly predict what the long-awaited spin-off would be, according to the Duffer brothers, says it could be an anthology "tied together through this mythology of the Upside Down"

Finn Wolfhard knows what the forthcoming live-action Stranger Things spin-off will be about, and he's finally revealed what he thinks the Duffer brothers have in mind.

"Like David Lynch’s Twin Peaks," Wolfhard told Variety, when asked about the spin-off. "Sort of an anthology and different tones but similar universe or same universe. I think set in different places and all tied together through this mythology of the Upside Down. Don’t even talk about Hawkins. Don’t have any mention of our characters. They were toying around with ideas in case Netflix wanted them. I’m sure they do, and I’m sure it will happen, but there’s nothing official. I think the coolest way, the way that I would do it, there has to be labs everywhere. If there was one in Hawkins, there’s one in Russia. Where else could they be?”

According to co-creator Ross Duffer, Wolfhard is the only person on the Stranger Things team who has "figured out what the spinoff is," and that not even "Netflix, not any of the producers, not any of the directors, not any of the actors" were able to guess correctly.

Back in 2022, Duffer said that he thinks "everyone – including Netflix – will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different." So while we now though it will likely be an anthology of sorts... we still don't know anything else. And given how long it took to get season 5 onto our screens, we can speculate that we won't know more about the spin-off until much later down the line. The flagship series is finally coming to a close, with the first part of season 5 set to hit Netflix on Thanksgiving.

Stranger Things season 5 Volume 1 will release on Netflix on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas Day, and The Finale on New Year’s Eve. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies, and keep up with other upcoming TV shows.