Stranger Things star has been cast in upcoming Netflix sci-fi series produced by Superman actor, and it sounds spooky
It looks like Millie Bobby Brown will stick to sci-fi after Stranger Things season 5
It looks like Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is remaining faithful to Netflix despite the show coming to an end, as the star is set to lead a new upcoming sci-fi series from the streamer, produced by a Superman fan-favorite.
Brown will both star in and executive produce a new series titled Prism, which is currently in development at Netflix, as reported by Deadline. Although Netflix has not yet confirmed the news itself, Deadline states that it has gained the information from sources close to the production.
Superman's Lois Lane star Rachel Brosnahan is also reportedly attached to the project as an executive producer. As for who will actually lead the series, Shameless producer Etan Frankel has been tapped as showrunner.
The series is based on the short story of the same name, which was published in the second issue of Assemble Artifacts by writer Nick Shafir. Prism is set in a world where "a newly discovered phenomenon causes ghosts to be seen all over the world," as per Assemble.
"As the events grow more frequent and precarious, a woman with the special ability to speak to the apparitions must find out what’s causing these events before it’s too late," continues the synopsis. According to Deadline, Brown will play the woman, Cassie, with the ability to seek out ghosts and potentially save the world.
Prism is the sixth Netflix project that Brown will star in, following Stranger Things, Damsel, The Electric State, Enola Holmes, and Enola Holmes 2. Brown has been aligned with the streamer ever since she was cast in Stranger Things at the age of 12; however, the show will soon come to an end with Stranger Things season 5.
No other cast members have been revealed at this time. However, Marvel directors Anthony and Joe Russo are also set to serve as producers on behalf of AGBO.
Prism is not yet in production, nor does the series have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows, and keep up with new shows heading your way.
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.
