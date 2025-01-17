Severance season 2 tried its best to shield us from spoilers but might have let slip a Mark reveal on day one – on its own official podcast

Well, the first episode of Severance season 2 is here – but the 10th episode of the official podcast might have spoiled a reveal that takes place later on in the season.

Warning: Spoilers for Severance season 2 below.

On today's episode of The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott, the two discuss season 2 episode 1 with special guest Tramell Tillman. As first pointed out by a Reddit user, the ad breaks in the episode drops one singular word that is important to the series as a whole that could very well be an accidental early reveal.

"Specifically, in both ad breaks for the S2E01 episode of the podcast," shares Reddit user airgapairgap, "the ads mention that 'Mark S is attempting reintegration,' which is a pretty big piece of information that hasn’t been revealed yet as of tonight’s episode."

In the episode's ad break, Scott says, "In this episode, Mark is having trouble going back to Lumon knowing now about his outie's life - reintegration and getting settled into this new normal are not easy."

Now, it's very possible that he's talking about Petey's (failed) reintegration from season 1. But the wording here does sort of imply that reintegration is something that is making going back to Lumon hard/is part of his new normal. This, as the Redditor pointed out, is not discussed in season 2 episode 1. Due to what we've seen in the trailers, however, this could very well be a plot point later on in the season. We'll just have to wait and see.

Severance season 2 is streaming now on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out the breakdown of our Severance season 2 set visit, or have a read-through our picks of the best Apple TV Plus shows.