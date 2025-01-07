Severance season 2 gets a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score with first reviews calling it "remarkable, unique, and mind-bending"

The first reviews for Severance season 2 have arrived, and the long-awaited new season now holds a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The sci-fi thriller series, created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, first hit Apple TV Plus in 2022. The show stars Adam Scott as Mark, a widow who decides to undergo the controversial process of becoming a "severed" employee at the mysterious Lumon Industries. Despite being immediately renewed for a second season, production delays, strikes, and other woes pushed the release date further and further out. Luckily, it was more than worth the wait.

The Daily Telegraph gave it a 4/5, writing, "This is remarkable, unique, mind-bending television, a show which makes you think long and hard, even when it’s in danger of disappearing down the rabbit hole of its own inventive imagination."

Dexterto praised the season as an "astounding achievement; a flawless showcase of performance, and taut, compulsive storytelling. Praise Kier."

"It’s hard not to love a show this beautiful and human, one that dives into both existential dilemmas and wackadoo dance breaks depending on its mood," wrote Consequence.

"It makes for a season that’s frequently darker, less frequently amusing and not necessarily more satisfying -- but one that hits, if anything, even more chillingly close to home," said The Hollywood Reporter.

Our own Severance season 2 review gives the season 5/5 stars, with one of our writers calling the season a "mind-bending, emotionally charged follow-up to one of Apple TV Plus's best shows."

Severance season 2 hits Apple TV Plus on January 17. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.