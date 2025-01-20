Severance is now on DVD but just for Christopher Walken — and he still hasn’t watched it all

Severance fans were firing up the first episode of season 2 last week, but star Christopher Walken may have already cracked open a DVD case to watch it, as that's the only way he sees the hit Apple TV+ show.

While in attendance with the rest of the Severance cast, including executive producer and director Ben Stiller, on Sirius XM's Cohen Live, Walken was asked if he'd watched all the show's episodes so far. The man behind former optics and design head Burt Goodman was completely open about where he is on the show and responded, "Not all of them. I can't. I don't have all the equipment."

You'd think that given all the melon bars and waffle parties held at Lumon — the mysterious organization at the heart of the hit show — there would be money somewhere in the company's budget for an Apple TV+ subscription and a little black box to boot. Walken, though, is happy with what he's getting. “So, they’re good enough to send me DVDs.”

It turns out that Severance isn't the only show on the streaming service the Oscar winner is missing out on. When asked if he was signed up for Apple TV+, Walken said candidly, "I don't have anything". Imagine depriving the King of New York of Ted Lasso. Unthinkable.

The more pressing matter is when exactly we'll see Walken's Goodman again this season, as we’ve yet to see him return. Last week, season 2 threw us back into the mix with Mark (Adam Scott) running with Tom Cruise-like speed into the office following his brief trip to the outside world with two of his other colleagues. However, one of the most heartbreaking wake-up calls came for Jon Turturro's Irving, who was seen at the end of season 1 hammering on the door of Burt's outside world, hoping to recover his office romance.

We'll have to keep our fingers crossed that our favorite couple from across departments will still have some hope as the show continues. If you can't wait until close of business, check out our verdict on season 2 here and our Severance season 2 release schedule.