Severance star Adam Scott "really, really f****d up" an ER scene with The Pitt's Noah Wyle back in 1995

Adam Scott shared a scene with Noah Wyle back in 1995 – and the Severance star says it didn't exactly go very well.

"There was a long take of me being wheeled in through the entire ER as Noah Wyle and [Sherry Stringfield] have dialog above me," Scott explained to Decider. "It’s this long take, right? And we went through the whole thing. They got their lines perfect. Everything was great. Except I had taken my breathing thing out of my nose and had forgotten to put it back in."

A then 22-year-old Scott guest-starred on ER during the long-running show's very first season. In the episode 'Full Moon, Saturday Night,' some pretty whacky stuff goes down in the hospital – including a patient who believes he's a werewolf and a slew of frost-bitten fraternity pledges.

Scott plays David, a young who is admitted to the emergency room after getting hit by a car. He's treated by none other than Dr. John Carter, played by Noah Wyle. You can watch the brief clip below.

I'M SCREAMING YOUNG ADAM SCOTT IN ER WITH BABY NOAH WYLE pic.twitter.com/aVgIxR5LbuMarch 23, 2025

Continued Scott: "I raised my hand and said something about it. And I was brand new. It was one of my first jobs. And somebody told me that I really, really fucked up. I was so scared. I didn’t know what was gonna happen to me. I thought I may get the death penalty, which is really scary."

Wyle, after starring in ER from 1995 to 2011, recently returned to the medical drama world as Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch in The Pitt. Both he and Scott are arguably two of the most viral leading men out there, with Scott receiving praise for his role as Mark Scout in Severance. Hopefully, we'll see the two share the screen again someday.

All 15 seasons of ER, including Scott's aforementioned episode, are available to stream on Hulu. The Pitt is streaming now on Max. Severance seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.