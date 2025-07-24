One of the most influential sci-fi novels ever is being turned into an animated series, after its last adaptation made a $200 million loss at the box office

A new John Carter animated TV show is in the works, with the first look expected to be unveiled today (July 24) at San Diego Comic-Con (via The Wrap).

The show will be based on the Barsoom novels by pulp author Edgar Rice Burroughs, which follows the titular Civil War veteran as he's mysteriously transported to Mars and meets the princess Dejah Thoris.

The first installment in the series, A Princess of Mars, was published all the way back in 1917, and ten sequels followed over the next 30 years. They've had a huge impact on the science fiction genre, with everyone from James Cameron to Ray Bradbury citing Burroughs as an influence.

"In this era of incredible animation, with shows like Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, and Twilight of the Gods pushing the genre of fantasy action-adventure to new heights, there couldn’t be a better time for the Martian saga of John Carter and Princess Dejah Thoris to be told through bold, ground-breaking animation," showrunner Michael Kogge said in a statement.

The Barsoom novels were last adapted for the screen by Disney in 2012 with the movie John Carter. Taylor Kitsch starred as Carter, alongside a supporting cast that included Samantha Morton, Mark Strong, Ciarán Hinds, Dominic West, and Willem Dafoe.

Directed by Finding Nemo and WALL-E helmer Andrew Stanton in his live-action debut, John Carter lost $200 million for Disney at the box office and became one of the biggest movie flops of all time.

The new John Carter animated series doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the best new TV shows still to come in 2025.