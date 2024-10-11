Ncuti Gatwa gives an exciting filming update on his third season of Doctor Who

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has an exciting update for all the Whovians out there.

"It is all going well. We did the second series this year, the Christmas special is coming up, and we are filming a third series next year," Gatwa said on the Graham Norton Show (via The Radio Times).

The new season (which marks the show's 14th season but is technically being referred to as season 2) stars Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday. Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with some critics putting Gatwa in the running for best Doctor. Varada Sethu is set to be his second companion in the second series, which is due out in 2025.

We were first introduced to the Fifteenth Doctor for a brief moment in the 60th anniversary special, which saw David Tenant return as the Fourteenth Doctor. Gatwa made his official appearance in the Doctor Who Christmas Special, 'The Church on Ruby Road.' Doctor Who season 1 aired on May 11 and wrapped up on June 22, with just eight one-hour-long episodes in tow. A new Christmas special is set to air this year.

"I always think: every episode of Doctor Who is someone’s first episode. Imaginations will be sparking across the world, as these 14 episodes boil and bristle and burst on to the screen," Gatwa recently told Doctor Who Magazine.

Doctor Who is streaming now on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Disney Plus internationally.