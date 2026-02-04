Game of Thrones star joins season 2 of underrated Stephen King sci-fi show from Lost director
Alfie Allen is joining The Institute
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Alfie Allen is set to star in the second season of Stephen King's The Institute.
Per Deadline, Allen will star as an eccentric European tech billionaire named Nolan Reeves who is "one of the Institute’s financial backers with an ambitious agenda all his own."
The series, based on the 2019 Stephen King novel of the same name, stars Joe Freeman as Luke Ellis, a young genius who is kidnapped in the middle of the night and wakes up in a mysterious building known as The Institute. He's one of several taken kids who have telepathic and telekinetic powers, and are put through a series of near-fatal tests – all organized by a woman named Julia Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker). Elsewhere, Tim (Ben Barnes) is a new-to-town police officer who begins his own private investigation into the mysterious Institute.
Season 2 picks up where season 1 left off, following Luke, Tim, and their fellow survivors as they "work to expose the Institute’s crimes while staying one step ahead of the army of killers on their tail." The returning cast includes s Simone Miller, Fionn Laird, Robert Joy, Arlen So, Jeff Fahey, and Hannah Galway.
Allen is best known for his tenure as Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, and just wrapped filming on season 2 of Netflix's Three Body Problem.
The Institute season 1 is streaming now on MGM Plus, which can be accessed through Prime Video. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2026 and beyond, or, check out our ranking of the best Stephen King adaptations to add to your streaming queue right now.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.