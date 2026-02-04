Game of Thrones star joins season 2 of underrated Stephen King sci-fi show from Lost director

Alfie Allen is set to star in the second season of Stephen King's The Institute.

Per Deadline, Allen will star as an eccentric European tech billionaire named Nolan Reeves who is "one of the Institute’s financial backers with an ambitious agenda all his own."

The series, based on the 2019 Stephen King novel of the same name, stars Joe Freeman as Luke Ellis, a young genius who is kidnapped in the middle of the night and wakes up in a mysterious building known as The Institute. He's one of several taken kids who have telepathic and telekinetic powers, and are put through a series of near-fatal tests – all organized by a woman named Julia Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker). Elsewhere, Tim (Ben Barnes) is a new-to-town police officer who begins his own private investigation into the mysterious Institute.

Season 2 picks up where season 1 left off, following Luke, Tim, and their fellow survivors as they "work to expose the Institute’s crimes while staying one step ahead of the army of killers on their tail." The returning cast includes s Simone Miller, Fionn Laird, Robert Joy, Arlen So, Jeff Fahey, and Hannah Galway.

Allen is best known for his tenure as Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, and just wrapped filming on season 2 of Netflix's Three Body Problem.

The Institute season 1 is streaming now on MGM Plus, which can be accessed through Prime Video.