First trailer for Black Mirror season 7 teases USS Callister sequel and the return of Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character

The new season has a release date now, too

Netflix has released the first trailer for Black Mirror season 7, and it looks like we're in for a creepy, bloody ride. The release date for the new installment has been revealed, too: April 10, 2025.

In the new clip, which teases the return of not one, but two familiar faces, we get glimpses of time travel, immersive AI, and some dangerous tech that appears to crossover between episodes. You can watch it above.

"They call it mind-expanding," Peter Capaldi's character (in an interesting wig) says of a piece of kit that attaches to the side of a person's head and looks to be the thread connecting different parts of the new season. "It alters your neural structure. The mind is a computer. Suddenly, you're not just more receptive. You become a receiver."

As for returning characters, we already knew that we could expect a sequel to season 4's USS Callister, with Cristin Milioti reprising her role as programmer Nanette. However, the trailer also teases the return of a bleach blond Will Poulter as Colin Ritman, the role he played in the 2018 interaction Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch.

Some new cast members have also been announced, including Hard Truths' Michele Austin, and Andor's Ben Bailey Smith. They join a list of confirmed cast members that includes Emma Corrin, Awkwafina, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Billy Magnussen, and Chris O'Dowd.

Black Mirror season 7 arrives on Netflix on April 10. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best Netflix shows and our guide to the biggest new TV shows in 2025.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

