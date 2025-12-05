Fallout season 2 isn't taking the green screen route with its Deathclaw: "There are puppeteers manning this thing"

Fallout season 2 has its fair share of nasties roaming the wasteland, but perhaps none more fearsome than the Deathclaw.

The towering horned behemoth has struck fear into many a gamer encroaching on its turf over the past few decades and, now, it's the turn of TV viewers to get a taste of the unholy abomination.

Perhaps the biggest shocker for long-time Fallout fans, however, is that the Deathclaw is seemingly going to be a largely practical affair.

Speaking to SFX magazine, Ghoul actor Walton Goggins admitted that he "couldn't wrap his head" around production designer Howard Cummings' initial sketches of the mutated creature, but the final product being a giant puppet sure helped.

"Thankfully, I didn’t have to look up into the rafters of a stage and imagine this, because we have puppeteers," Goggins said. "It’s not a green screen; there are puppeteers manning this thing. It’s cumbersome and it’s weird, but they’re doing the work to intimidate us. It’s incredible."

That should come as no surprise to anyone who has glimpsed eyes on the Prime Video series before. After all, Fallout has prided itself on its tactile nature, right down to the first season featuring working Pip-Boys and including Vault documents on set for Bethesda's Todd Howard to stumble across.

So far, we've only seen glimpses of the Deathclaw, most recently in the latest Fallout season 2 trailer. But veterans of New Vegas' quarry filled with Deathclaws (if you know, you know) might be sick of the sight of them by now. Still, we can't wait to see what sort of practical magic Fallout has been cooking up.

Fallout season 2 hits Prime Video on December 17. For more, check out our picks for the best Prime Video shows.