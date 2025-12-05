Fallout season 2 isn't taking the green screen route with its Deathclaw: "There are puppeteers manning this thing"

Walton Goggins had trouble wrapping his head around the initial design

The Brotherhood of Steel Power Armor in Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout season 2 has its fair share of nasties roaming the wasteland, but perhaps none more fearsome than the Deathclaw.

The towering horned behemoth has struck fear into many a gamer encroaching on its turf over the past few decades and, now, it's the turn of TV viewers to get a taste of the unholy abomination.

"Thankfully, I didn’t have to look up into the rafters of a stage and imagine this, because we have puppeteers," Goggins said. "It’s not a green screen; there are puppeteers manning this thing. It’s cumbersome and it’s weird, but they’re doing the work to intimidate us. It’s incredible."

