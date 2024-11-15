Dune: Prophecy star praises Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, talks stepping into 'unbelievably difficult shoes' when making the new prequel series

Dune: Prophecy star Olivia Williams says she had some big shoes to fill when joining the cast of the new prequel series.

"I’m such an insane Zendaya fan. I had the unbelievable challenge of watching Euphoria with my daughters - which we can imagine the quality," Williams tells GamesRadar+ in an exclusive interview at New York City Comic Con. "It was traumatic and informative but I came out of it thanking Zendaya for her unbelievable performance and insight. And then Timothee Chalamet is sort of an all-time actor. He’s one of those actors who I think - his acting style has influenced a generation of actors. So yeah, unbelievably difficult shoes to step into."

Adds Williams: "But then, I thought, we’re 10,000 years earlier. And in their next movie, they need to take a little leap out of our book and see what we’re doing."

Set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides, Prophecy follows sisters Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Williams) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humanity, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

The prequel series is based on the novels Sisterhood of the Dune and Great School of Dune, both penned by Brian Herbert, son of Dune author Frank Herbert. Valya is the Mother Superior of the Sisterhood, with Tula acting as a Reverend Mother.

Dune: Prophecy is set to hit Max on November 17. For more, check out our lists of the best Max shows and the best Max movies to stream right now.