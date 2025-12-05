A major Stranger Things Vecna spoiler might have just been revealed by the cast on Hot Ones (and immediately taken down)

Some fans are not surprised, though

Stranger Things season 5
With Volume 1 of Stranger Things season 5 now available to watch on Netflix, fans are desperate to find out what comes next for the story, and Noah Schnapp might have accidentally offered a pretty huge spoiler. The ultimate confirmation is that his slip-up has been edited out of the original video, even if by then it was too late to hide it.

The moment happened during an interview on the Hot Ones video podcast, where Schnapp and his co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo were invited to enjoy some hot wings and talk about the show. When challenged to recap the story from the beginning, the Will Byers actor sped through a few key moments, accidentally confirming that Vecna is being controlled by the Mind Flayer, and that it was Will who built the tunnels underneath Hawkins, likely using his now revealed powers.

Other fans were not that shocked, with one noting: "Literally neither of these are spoilers… Vecna being ran by the mind flayer was quite literally explained by Dustin already when he said Vecna was the mind flayers 5 star general… and the tunnels being built by Will… did you even watch season 2 when he literally drew the tunnels."

"I've been saying this for years but fans been pushing that “it's been Vecna in control this whole time” like Dustin said Vecna is just a general. The Mindflayer is the leader. The Mindflayer gets in you like it did to Will, Henry and Billy," added another person, while a fifth person shared: "Was I the only one who always just assumed that? Like for me, when Vecna got thrown into the dimension where the shadow monster is, I thought the Mindflayer had definitely invaded his mind so like that was kinda obvious for me."

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

