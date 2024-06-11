Zack Snyder reveals release dates and first look at his Rebel Moon director's cut

Zack Snyder has officially confirmed the titles for both chapters of Rebel Moon – The Director's Cut. And as if that wasn't enough, he's revealed their release dates and some first look images, too.

On Twitter, the filmmaker, who co-wrote the sci-fi flicks with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, shared three shots from the extended versions – called Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, respectively. Both will land on Netflix on August 2.

Check out the pics below...

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

"In Snyder's director's cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival," reads the streamer's official synopsis.

"Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors – outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed."

Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins also star.

"We definitely have a story in mind, if we were to go forward," Snyder said of a possible third chapter, in an interview with GamesRadar+ back in April. "We're waiting to have the totality of these movies come out, including the director's cut. I'm probably going to make this other little small movie in the meantime, and before we decide what to do with more Rebel Moon movies. But yeah, excited to make more Rebel Moon movies, if that was in the offing."

