Win TRON and TRON: Legacy on 4K

With the third film in the franchise, TRON: Ares, hitting cinemas on 10 October, now’s the ideal time to revisit both its predecessors, which have just debuted on 4K Ultra HD.

In the classic 1982 original TRON, Jeff Bridges’s programmer Kevin Flynn is transported into a digital world and forced to play his own Light Cycle game as he battles the tyrannical Master Control Program. Twenty-eight years later, TRON: Legacy expanded the saga, as Flynn’s son Sam is transported into virtual reality to help his long-lost father stop a malevolent program called Clu invading our reality – all set to a Daft Punk score.

Both films come with a variety of bonus features. On TRON they include a commentary, a Making Of, deleted scenes, a dig through the concept art in the Disney archives, and a look at the film’s impact on pop culture. On TRON: Legacy they include a short film which bridges the two movies, four featurettes, and a music video.

TRON and TRON: Legacy are both available on 4K now. Thanks to Disney we have three sets of both films to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.

