Star Wars and One Battle After Another stars join "anime-inspired" sci-fi movie about a woman injected with superpowered slime

The upcoming animated film Slime has just confirmed a star-studded cast to bring its wild premise to the big screen.

Joining the previously announced Scott 'Kid Cudi' Mescudi as the lead star is singer and actor Willow Smith, who first debuted in Hollywood alongside her father Will Smith in the 2007 film I am Legend. Deadline reported that she is set to play the lead role in the movie.

Star Wars star John Boyega, One Battle After Another breakout Teyana Taylor, Shōgun's Anna Sawai, and John Cho complete the line-up for the film, helmed by animator-director Jeron Braxton.

Slime is set in a too-near future, with the story following "an optimistic but broke young woman who signs up for a paid clinical trial, only to be injected with a mysterious creature's slime that unleashes destructive powers she can't control".

While on the run, she kidnaps the "lab worker who injected her, and the two set out on a perilous odyssey through a crumbling dystopian world in search of refuge and a cure", according to the official synopsis (via Deadline).

The project has been described as "an anime-inspired pre-apocalyptic sci-fi monster flick with retro video-game aesthetics", and we can't wait to see what that looks like on screen.

The film was originally announced in 2023, with Mescudi’s banner Mad Solar producing alongside Hammerstone Studios and Capstone Global. Brian Ash penned the script, while Kid Cudi will provide an original soundtrack and score.

Along with his music career, the Grammy-winning artist has appeared in numerous films, including Goodbye World, Need for Speed, Entourage, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and Netflix's popular comedy Don't Look Up. He was also featured in Ti West's horror movie X, and was an executive producer in the sequels Pearl and MaXXXine. Most recently, he played an FBI Agent in Netflix's Adam Sandler sequel Happy Gilmore 2.

