Star Trek movie star is "terrified" about how new film Section 31 will be received by fans, as he feared it “might not feel like Trek at all"

It's not quite Marty McFly's Back to the Future declaration that 'your kids are going to love it', but it's fair to say that some Star Trek properties take a little while to warm up with its passionate fanbase than others.

It's a thought that's clearly running through the mind of Section 31 actor Robert Kazinsky ahead of the Star Trek film boldly heading into new territory – as a Michelle Yeoh-starring spy thriller.

"I'm terrified of how it's going to be received, because it's not the Trek people want," Kazinsky, who plays Zeph, says in the new issue of SFX magazine , which features Star Trek spin-off movie Section 31 on the cover and hits newsstands on December 31.

"The Trek that people want, the Trek that we all want, is just 1,000 more episodes of [The Next Generation]. Everyone's always furious that they're not getting more TNG, whilst at the same time, when TNG came out, everybody hated it," Kazinsky explains, nodding to the Patrick Stewart-fronted Trek series whose fearsome reputation has only grown down the years.

"So this is going to come along and it's not going to feel like any Trek that they've ever seen. My fear was that it might not feel like Trek at all. So for you to tell me that it still feels like Trek whilst being a completely different flavour of Trek, that encourages me. In 10 years time, we'll look back and we'll love every single one of these Treks."

Section 31 sees Michelle Yeoh reprise her Star Trek: Discovery role as the former Emperor Georgiou, who hopped from the Mirror Universe to the main timeline. After initially getting up to no good, Yeoh's Georgiou eventually lands with Section 31, a group of covert Starfleet members who work to protect the Federation.

Star Trek: Section 31 releases on Paramount Plus on January 24.