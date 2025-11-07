Predator: Badlands – Is there a post-credits scene?

Is there a Predator: Badlands post-credits scene? There's already a track record of bonus scenes in Dan Trachtenberg's trilogy of Yautja movies, so it's reasonable to expect. Prey, the previous instalment in the Predator franchise, had an end-credits sequence that acted as a post-credits scene. Predator: Badlands, also directed by Dan Trachtenberg, does something a little different.

And, unlike Prey, Badlands is the first Yautja movie to feature Predator as protagonist. It's also an action-packed, albeit surprisingly heartfelt film about connection and self-worth. It's also visually stunning, taking place on a planet so mystical (and violent) that it almost puts the world of Avatar to shame. After Marvel became known for their post-credits scenes, many other studios have followed suit. Now we can expect a mid-credits or post-credits scene for just about any movie, no matter the genre.

Below, we answer your burning question as to whether or not you should stick around after the credits. For a bigger, more in-depth recap on the film's final act, check out our Predator: Badlands ending explained. Warning! There are massive spoilers for Predator: Badlands below. If you haven't seen the movie, turn back now, or scroll at your own risk!

Does Predator: Badlands have a post-credits scene?

Simply put: Kind of. The scene comes just after the final title card and right before the credits, which technically makes it a pre-credits scene.

At the end of the film, Thia and Bud accompany Dek back to his home planet, where he presents Tessa's skull as proof of defeating the Kalisk. Dek's father finds this unacceptable, and immediately engages in combat, sending his soldiers to fight Dek first. He defeats the soldiers and his father, successfully avenging his brother's death and earning his invisibility cloak. We then see the Predator: Badlands title card once more. Suddenly, a giant ship appears far off in the distance. "Friends of yours?" Thia asks. Dek replies that it's his mother. Given that we already met Bud and Thia's unconventional mothers, it's a quick, funny send-off. If Dek's father was that bad... we can only imagine what his mother is like. Whether the scene is setting up a potential Badlands 2, we'll have to wait to find out.

There are no other scenes after this, meaning you don't need to stick around after the credits.

Predator: Badlands releases in UK and US cinemas on November 7.