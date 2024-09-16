Netflix’s new #1 movie is a teen sci-fi fantasy with a terrible Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix’s newest sci-fi fantasy movie has taken the #1 spot on the streamer, despite having very mixed reviews online.

New on Netflix this September , original movie Uglies is now the steamer's most popular movie at the moment as it sits first in the top 10 English language movies chart, according to FlixPatrol . The film has beaten last week’s first-place pick, fellow Netflix original movie Rebel Ridge which is now in second place.

Starring Bullet Train ’s Joey King, Uglies follows a normal teenager living in a world where everything is measured in looks. The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted."

From face value, the teen movie looks reminiscent of Divergent or The Hunger Games , and similarly it is based on a very popular early 00's book series of the same name by author Scott Westerfeld. The other books in the series are titled Specials, Pretties, and Extras. Who knows, we might have a franchise on our hands.

However, despite sitting at #1, Uglies has managed to stir up a meager 19% score on Rotten Tomatoes . Kristen Maldonado from Pop Culture Planet described the movie as "outdated," whilst The Guardian ’s Adrian Horton called Uglies "another throwaway." The audience score is a little better at 52%, though.

Reactions are just as mixed over on Twitter too, with one viewer writing, "This Uglies movie on Netflix gotta be one of the dumbest plots of all time," and another echoing "The Uglies adaption on Netflix was just awful." But there are some fans out there, as one tweeted , "I've been waiting nearly 20 years to see this book series brought to life… I loved seeing it all on screen," and another said , "Please watch it, it’s so good."

The movie is written and directed by Charlie's Angels director McG who was also behind the Netflix original horror movie series The Babysitter. Alongside King, the cast also includes Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Keith Powers, Laverne Cox, Charmin Lee, and Jan Luis Castellanos.

